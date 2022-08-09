Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Early 2023 release likely

Based on the latest news out there on a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date, we can at least start narrowing things down. We’d been hoping for a while that the drama could make its way back to Showtime near the end of this year but alas, it seems like it is going to be 2023.

With that being said, at least the producers seem to be charting towards earlier on in the year as opposed to later on.

In a new interview with The Wrap, co-creator Ashley Lyle noted that filming is starting towards the end of August, and won’t be done until some point in February. She also had the following to say about the date:

“We’re looking into the first quarter of 2023. We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time … We’ll be airing sometimes shortly after [filming wraps].”

Lyle notes that the last thing anyone wanted to do is rush the show back on the air — hence, it taking so long for it to get back on television. At least we know there is a lot of good stuff planned right now for the interim, whether it be a chance to see the cast at the Emmys or to get some more casting news. We gotta find out who is playing the older version of Lottie!

