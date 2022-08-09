American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4: An outcast’s story

A little later this week you’re going to see American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4 on Hulu. What do we know about it?

In general, FX does not release too many details about what lies ahead, but it seems as though “Milkmaids” is going to be some sort of underdog story — with perhaps a twist thrown in there. Just take a look at the synopsis: “An outcast risks everything in order to save her small town from devastation. Written by Our Lady J; directed by Alonso Alvarez.”

Is this going to be a period piece? You can easily make an argument that this is the case. This feels like a classic case of someone doing what they can to stop a small community from an ancient threat. Also, how many people use the term “milkmaids” in the present?

This may be a broad statement, but we just hope that this episode makes a little more sense from start to finish. We understand that the intention behind “Drive” was to create a thrilling episode with some sort of big, dramatic reveal close to the end. The problem was that once that twist was brought up, the rest of the episode started to fall apart. Nothing made anywhere near the sense that it should have. This is a chance to turn things around, and it is a luxury of the show only doing so many installments in a given week.

What do you think is going to be coming on American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

