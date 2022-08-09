Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Mike Barnes is coming on board!

As we prepare for the premiere of Cobra Kai season 5 next month, isn’t it nice to know another dose of nostalgia is coming?

Today, Netflix confirmed that Sean Kanan is going to be appearing as Mike Barnes, one of the adversaries from The Karate Kid, Part III. Given that Terry Silver is now running the show and Cobra Kai is becoming an empire in Southern California, it makes a certain degree of sense that he would recruit some help. Unfortunately, this help is far from the good kind.

In a statement per Netflix (who also shared a new teaser here), showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg had the following to say:

“As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks.”

One of the resources that Daniel and Johnny are going to have is Chozen, who was brought back at the end of season 4. He utilizes a more offensive style of Miyagi-do karate, which could help some of Daniel’s students in their struggle to stay afloat.

The concern we have is that Miyagi-do may be over insofar as their dojo goes, as the teaser shows Daniel shutting it down. After all, he’s not going to have help from Johnny at the start of the season, as that character will be dealing with trying to find Miguel in Mexico. He’s going to be taking Robby along for the ride, even though Robby won’t be 100% wise as to what is really going on here.

