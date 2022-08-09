Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8: Glitter Guy is…

This week brought us Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8 and, beyond just that, also gave us a significant piece to the puzzle.

Do we know who killed Bunny? Not exactly, but we at least got a better sense of at least one of the key players involved. Earlier this season, we were introduced to Glitter Guy, a man seemingly stabbed by Mabel on the subway who just so happened to also have a secret spot out in Coney Island. He was out to target Lucy in the Arconia and at the end of the episode, we found out precisely who it was.

Did you see it coming that it was Detective Kreps? If so, you were correct! Michael Rapaport’s character ended up being underneath that mask, at least if the glitter still on his face is any indication. Mabel is 100% aware of this right now, but what can she do about it? She knows the truth, but that may not be enough for anyone to stop Kreps from whatever is motive is. He could be trying to get the arrest of one of the Trio for his career. Or, he could be working with some sort of secret motive in mind. He could be a friend of Bunny’s murderer; or, he could be the murderer himself, as unlikely as that may be.

Remember, it was posited within this episode that there could be multiple masked people: Bunny’s murderer, the person on the surveillance cameras, and then Glitter Guy. Yet, Kreps targeted Lucy for a reason; was it that she saw him the night of Bunny’s death? Or, was he just told about it? So many mysteries still remain…

What did you think about the events of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8?

