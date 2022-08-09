Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Leftover meeting! (day 35)

Welcome to day 35 of the Big Brother 24 house! We know that there is a pretty predictable eviction set for Thursday night. However, we’ve also seen plans change before in the game, and they could very well change again.

For now, though, Daniel is going home. The Leftovers met again overnight and in doing that, reaffirmed their commitment to each other. We think there are people in this alliance (see Michael and Kyle as examples) who understand fully that it doesn’t benefit them in the long run to continue to work with this group. However, what are the other options? Jasmine continues to think she’s a puppetmaster, Terrance tells everyone what they want to hear, Indy can be quick-tempered, and Alyssa at this point has shown herself as someone who spills secrets. There aren’t any solid options that are out there.

Remember, we post new Big Brother 24 live feed updates every single day! Remember to visit our archive page so you do not miss any of them.

We do get the sense that Michael is starting to worry in general, given that he has won multiple competitions and could be a threat. However, there hasn’t been a ton of chatter within his own alliance about taking him out yet. This is actually the value of him being with a lot of strong bros including Joseph, Monte, and Kyle — they all think they can beat him in comps on some level. That could be a strength for him for a little while.

If Kyle survives, the plan is for him to join the team with Alyssa, Indy, and Taylor … provided the Festie Bestie twist is still around. Personally, we think this week is probably the end of it just because there’s no reason to keep this going long-term. Also, people are eventually going to run out of teams to nominate as everyone starts to whittle down in the house.

What do you think is going to happen today in the Big Brother 24 house?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







