Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Leftovers exposed? (day 34)

The Big Brother 24 live feeds have been reasonably active given that we’re on the cusp of a pretty predictable boot this week. Unless something absolutely bonkers happens, Daniel is leaving the game of Thursday night.

If there was one chance that Daniel had, it was hoping that Kyle got so close to Alyssa that the Leftovers no longer trusted him … but he’s now back closer to that alliance than ever. Why? He’s found out that Alyssa was one of the people pushing for Monte to be the target next week alongside Terrance and Jasmine — a “sloppy” move, per his estimation. It makes it so that she is a big target for some of that alliance, and he can’t be seen now trying to bring her far. He wants her to go far but doesn’t see how it happens.

Still, there is a good chance Kyle could flip down the road, which is what makes him dangerous to keep. He recognizes that he probably loses to a lot of the Leftovers at the end of the game and eventually, he needs to do something.

As for some other big events of the evening, Daniel pretty much clocked the entire Leftover alliance in a conversation with Terrance. Nicole basically had them all labeled other than Kyle last week, so that isn’t much of a shock. This isn’t an alliance that has to be hidden at that point, especially with Daniel gone. Alyssa and Jasmine aren’t huge competition threats and neither is Terrance or Indy. The bigger risk is just the Leftovers breaking up after a run of relative success; if they stay firm like this, either Michael or Joseph probably wins the game based on late-season comp wins.

