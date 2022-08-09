9-1-1 season 6 promo teases major disaster … from above?

Today Fox revealed a first-look promo from 9-1-1 season 6, and it is pretty easy to have one big takeaway: Nothing is ever going to be peaceful within the City of Los Angeles. No matter how it happens, another disaster is going to strike.

In the past, we’ve seen on this show everything from an earthquake to a blackout to a tsunami. Moving into season 6, the show is doing something else that is epic in scale — but for now, mysterious. The first promo doesn’t actually give it away! As exciting as it’d be to see that, they are more than content to keep things behind a lock and key for at least a little while.

The only clue we’ve got is that this disaster is coming from above, and there are a few different theories we can offer up when it comes to that. Could this be a meteor striking Earth? This would feel like something straight out of Crustaceous Period, but the problem with that is that it could conceivably wipe out most of the human race. We’re not sure the show is going to do something that dramatic.

Could this be some sort of horrific, once-in-a-lifetime weather event? That’s possible, or it could be something like a blimp accident that impacts a large group of people. The challenge with a threat from above is trying to make it a significant enough problem to jeopardize much of the city, without also making it SO immense that a lot of the country is in peril. We’re curious already to see what the writers have come up with!

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting until September to find out. Let’s just hope that you’re patient…

