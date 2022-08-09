The Walking Dead EP talks Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira series

The Walking Dead season 11 is set to conclude this fall on AMC, but we know there is some other great stuff beyond that. In particular, we are talking here in terms of the spin-off show featuring Rick and Michonne!

If you recall, originally this was going to be a set of movies starring Andrew Lincoln to give his character a proper endgame. However, plans change, and we tend to think that the global health crisis has a good bit to do with all of this. We are now looking at a six-episode limited series that will feature Lincoln alongside Danai Gurira. It’s a chance to get closure! Also, a little bit of romance.

Speaking on a recent Walking Dead universe special (per Entertainment Weekly), here is just some of what executive producer Scott M. Gimple had to say all about it:

“It’s an epic love story. But it’s an epic and insane love story. These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They’ve lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it’s hopefully going to be mind-blowing.”

We hope that we’re going to get a LOT more news about the project in the near future, as well. After all, we’re talking here all about something that has been years in the making. We’re hoping for a lot of excitement, for sure, but this doesn’t need to be some high-octane, action-packed edition about the franchise. Instead, this is a real chance to pay off some of the stuff that we’ve seen over the past several years. The flagship show did some great things after these two left, but we have more or less missed them every moment since.

