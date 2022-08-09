America’s Got Talent: Ava Swiss, Players Choir set for live show #1

The first America’s Got Talent live show is set to air tomorrow night on NBC; want to know everyone who is performing?

Below, we’ve got for you the full lineup and it’s a mixed bag — given that only two people are for sure moving into the finale from this group thanks to the new format, it is going to make for some heartbreaking eliminations.

Ava Swiss – A strong singer despite being fairly young, and also someone who has gone through a lot due to what happened at her high school in Oxford.

Players Choir – Formerly known as the NFL Players Choir — apparently, they’ve dropped the football part of their name.

Don McMillan – He is the comedian who performs with a PowerPoint presentation — yes, he is absolutely great at corporate gigs with this.

Avery Dixon – He got the Golden Buzzer from Terry Crews for playing the saxophone all the way back in the premiere!

Lace Larrabee – She’s a comedian who told a handful of jokes about her parents back during the audition.

Drake Milligan – He is obviously a really talented singer with a good bit of experience backing him up; he’s got a great shot moving forward.

Oleksandr Yenivatov – Unfortunately, he has no chance of moving forward in this new format, but we love contortionists!

Stefanny and Yeeremy – Salsa dancers! At the very least, they’ll add variety to the show.

Ben Lapidus – He’s a comedic singer, even if Simon Cowell didn’t love his first audition. Is this a chance to win him over?

Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends – You can’t rule out a dog act moving forward. After all, who doesn’t love dogs?

Amoukanama – This is a fantastic group of acrobats from West Africa, who will bring their own sense of style and excitement to what they do.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent right now

Who are you rooting for to advance when it comes to the next America’s Got Talent episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







