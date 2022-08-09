Severance season 2 premiere date: Filming start date & takeaways

We’re certainly excited to see Severance season 2 arrive on Apple TV+, but do we have a better sense right now as to when production will actually begin?

The first thing that we should remind you is that the story has been planned for a good while now. The writers and producers are hard at work, and we have to wait and see what ends up coming from all of this. It’s at least nice to know that filming is going to be starting this fall, and we can make some implications as to a premiere date based largely on that.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here is what executive producer and director Ben Stiller had to say on the subject of the season 2 balancing act ahead:

I think that the biggest thing is how to maintain all those things in terms of the feeling of the show, while at the same time expanding the world since the end of the last episode. We’ve brought Mark and Irving and Helly to the surface, and I think those are storylines that people are going to be interested in. So, it’s going to be figuring out that balance. We’re writing and prepping right now to shoot in October.

As hard as it may be to say, an October start to production does most likely mean that we are waiting until at least the spring (if not longer) for season 2 to arrive. We don’t foresee Apple wanting to rush anything here, even if that means not having this season be Emmy eligible until we get around to the 2023 awards show. The priority has to be allowing everyone involved to tell this story as they see fit. It is complicated, and we don’t tend to think anything here is going to be less so in the immediate future.

