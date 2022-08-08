Mayans MC season 5 spoilers: JD Pardo on EZ’s future

We know that Mayans MC season 5 is officially coming to FX and if we had it our way, it would be on the air at some point next spring. There’s a lot of time to discuss premiere dates, though, so for the sake of this article, let’s get more into the story. How is the show going to move forward?

In a lot of ways, the end of season 4 was shocking. After all, EZ Reyes decided to become the president of the Mayans’ Santo Padre chapter and with that, he is ready to commit fully to war against SAMCRO. However, not everyone is on the same page — it is one of the reasons why Alvarez is gone, and Angel may very well be the person who set the warehouse on fire. The latter’s act is more of a quiet rebellion, if he is truly the person responsible.

So why is EZ so dead-set on carnage? It may not be because he wants it, but rather because he sees no other path and has a different life experience than most. Speaking recently on this subject to TV Insider, here is what JD Pardo had to say:

“What’s fascinating is [many] keep saying that war is coming, but what EZ sees is that the war is here. Everyone is getting picked off. This war with the Sons is already started. At this point, it’s really about survival, and that’s what EZ knows because he spent 10 years in prison. He’s been able to … see a few steps ahead. I think that a lot of times, there are people around that don’t really see it or understand it, and sometimes that’s what leaders are. They have to commit to something with integrity for everybody’s sake.”

For better or for worse, EZ is committed — this doesn’t necessarily make him some pure villain, as we don’t think many people in this show are so black and white. He will probably protect everyone who is loyal to him, but those who start to doubt him for even a second could be in danger.

Related – Get more news on Mayans MC season 5 and the potential long-term future

What do you think could be coming for EZ on Mayans MC season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







