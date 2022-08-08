Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere: Raq’s got a plan

This weekend is going to bring you the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere, and our first reaction to this is rather simple: It’s about time.

Beyond that, our other sentiment is pretty simple: Wondering how Queens is going to run following everything that happened in season 2. Sure, Unique has been out of the picture for a little while, but it doesn’t seem as though he’s going to stay that way forever — and Raquel Thomas is already doing what she can to prepare.

Be sure to watch our Raising Kanan season 1 finale review now! The video below contains all of our thoughts and expectations as to where things will go from here. After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will have a whole lot more coming up that we don’t want you to miss.

In a new sneak peek for the premiere over at Complex, you can get a sense of some of what we’re talking about here as Patina Miller’s character is doing her best to prepare for the long-term so that when Unique gets out, he no longer has an organization at his side. She wants Lou-Lou and Marvin to have certain jurisdictions and they can all continue to work some of his people. In doing all of this, Raq can have the #1 thing that she really wants: Control. She is ruthless, tough, and organized more often than not: There are so many reasons why Kanan becomes who he is in the original Power, and she is almost always going to be #1 atop the list. We’re beyond curious to learn more about where things go the rest of the way.

