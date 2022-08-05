Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 promo: Keys to the throne

Can you believe that we’re almost to the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere? In just a short amount of time we’re going to be diving back into this world, and we very much know already that there is a LOT of stuff we want to see.

So where do we even begin here? One of the biggest things we’re thinking about right now is Kanan discovering more of what he wants out of his life, and the options that now lay before him. He’ll be coming back to Queens after some time again, and this may allow him to have more of a perspective on his life. In season 1 things got crazy, chaotic, and violent at times for MeKai Curtis’ character. It’s easy to forget that he’s still just a kid, but he is. The promo below via franchise guru Courtney Kemp does give you a good sense of where things are going.

Moving into season 2, Raq may realize more that she can’t quite shield her son from the criminal operation around him; he just needs to figure out whether or not he actually wants it. Is there a way to get back some of his innocence? Or, will he be too enticed by the throne that lies ahead of him?

Of course, we know from watching the original Power so much of how this story ends; yet, there is a good bit of tension still that comes from seeing the individual moves Kanan makes along the way. Also, what happens to all of his family and friends? There are a lot of people we’re invested in who don’t show up at all in the original Power, and we’re happy that we still have questions about some of these people and their futures.

