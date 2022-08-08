The Orville season 4 renewal: The Disney+ viewership that matters

If you are like us, then you very-much want to see The Orville season 4 happen at Hulu. We absolutely remain hopeful that we’re going to get a chance to see it! However, we also recognize that this is television and nothing is guaranteed. All we can say is what we’ve noted in the past — the folks over at Hulu and parent company Disney want to make more episodes. It is a matter of justifying the cost, and that is a part of why the first three seasons are coming to Disney+ on Wednesday.

Given that this show is so much about discovery, isn’t it only fitting that the series be in a place now where its success is based mostly on new viewers discovering it?

For those wanting to dive a little bit further into the potential renewal process here, obviously Disney is going to care about the total number of viewers that watch the show on the streaming service. However, the equation is a bit more complicated than just that. A renewal won’t just come with people watching the first episode or even the first season. They want to see continuous retention, preferably over the short period of time. Streaming success is often about recruiting super-fans and people who will watch the show from day one the moment new episodes are released. Breaking Bad got to another level commercially when AMC put some of its episodes on Netflix; the idea with The Orville and Disney+ is fairly similar. This is a chance to expose new viewers to a great show that they may not have seen before.

We don’t think that Hulu / Disney is going to rush a decision on season 4 based on Disney+ viewership the first week or two, but these numbers will still matter a great deal. This is why now is the perfect chance to recommend that not only your friends watch the show, but they truly give themselves time to go on this journey. This is one of the few series that gets better and better as time goes on.

