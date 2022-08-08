The Punisher season 3 not happening (for now), despite rumor

Is The Punisher season 3 coming to Disney+? For a few moments this weekend, it felt like that was the case.

The source of all of the scuttlebutt was Rosario Dawson, who in addition to playing Ahsoka in Disney’s Star Wars universe previously took on the Marvel role of Claire Temple. The actress made an appearance this weekend at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo and during a panel, she had the following to say on the subject of the one-time Netflix series:

I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again so I feel like it’s my second chance because it was the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal.

Well, this is where we come bearing the bad news: The Punisher is NOT coming back … at least right now. Dawson walked her comments back in a post on Twitter late Sunday:

“I can’t be trusted … Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear… “

Here’s what we really want to know at this point: Who went up to Dawson and claimed that The Punisher season 3 was happening and it was 100% a sure thing? Why do that? Maybe that person saw a rumor online and took it to be fact. These things happen.

Is there still a chance of this someday?

Absolutely. Given that Disney+ is going to be doing a new series featuring Daredevil and they’ve moved many of the Marvel – Netflix shows onto the platform, despite them being darker and more violent than most of everything else on there. Even if it may not be in the cards right now, The Punisher is a popular property and Bernthal is a fantastic person for the role.

Do you still want to see The Punisher season 3 happen at some point?

