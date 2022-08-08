Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Preparing for possible end

With the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date slowly approaching, it’s nice to hear the cast get reflective, no? Of course, it’d be nice if we got an exact date along the way. For now, the Apple TV+ series has been pegged for coming back this fall and that’s more or less it. Most of the cards are being held close to the vest and understandably so, since there’s a good chance that this is the final season of the show.

Odds are, you’ve heard some of those quotes and bits of speculation already from the cast and crew; Jason Sudeikis makes the determination on the long-term future and for now, his goal seems to be wrapping this three-season arc and then seeing what comes next.

Filming this season has been an emotional experience for everyone, and that’s why we imagine the premiere will be also. There’s a goodbye that they will likely say behind-the-scenes whenever filming wraps up, and then there’s a goodbye that will happen as the show premieres. We imagine for some on the show, they’d like to draw the third season out for a while so they don’t have to say a possible farewell anytime soon.

As a part of a new feature over at Entertainment Weekly, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca) does her best to describe the feeling of filming these final episodes, knowing that it could be the end:

I would say across the board, like all the cast, all of us that are very much AFC Richmond together, I feel like we’re all aware that we’re in this beautiful, delicate jewelry box that we’re never going to replace. It’s a full Greyhound little island and we all treat it with precious, precious love and it is a very bloody happy ship, so that’s difficult. And also, no longer walking next to your character, I really can’t cope with that at all. Leaving her to do her own thing… I don’t like it!

For those curious, Hannah has already said that she could play Rebecca forever, and we tend to believe that a lot of other people on board the series feel relatively the same. It goes without saying the demand will be there for a season 4, but will the right story?

As we’ve reported already…

It is getting less and less likely that season 3 premieres in September. For now, we’re projecting and/or crossing our fingers for a start in October.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







