Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: More on the planning process!

We’re sure that Apple TV+ is planning to release a lot of Ted Lasso season 3 announcements soon, and we’re 100% ready for the premiere.

So what is the streaming service doing right now? The best answer we can give you is simply this: They’re planning. A part of the plan is making sure that they choose the best possible premiere date, and then also that they plan the best teaser or trailer to go along with it. There’s a sense of enormous expectations after season 2 brought the show a larger audience than ever before. Add to this the fact that this could be the final season; it is at least something the writers and producers are planning for themselves.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) gives us at least a partial sense of what has been discussed behind the scenes entering the season, including how there could be more story down the road:

We are writing an ending for this three-chunk portion that we’ve always [discussed], but it’s not like Thanos is in it and half of us die. Most of us, anyway, will probably still be alive, so I don’t think leaving an out is anything to worry about. It’s just a matter of whether or not we pick this up in some other way, and when. But right now, we have to get through this whole mishegas, and then we’ll have a clearer head to see what the future holds.

Provided that season 3 does premiere this fall (which has been suggested), a potential season 4 probably would be far down the road. For starters, there would have to be an idea to justify it; from there, you have to get the required cast and crew members back together. We imagine that this would most likely be a couple of years out, unless of course Ted Lasso goes a spin-off route and we could see something featuring at least one of the main characters a little bit sooner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 when it eventually premieres?

Have any specific hopes for Ted and/or Coach Beard? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for additional updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







