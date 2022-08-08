Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 poster: ‘Waterworks’ & Kim

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 is poised to arrive on AMC in just a matter of hours; are you ready for “Waterworks”?

It is true that until today, not much was confirmed about this episode. Heck, we didn’t even have confirmation on the title! Luckily, that is now changing, and there is some evidence that the return of Rhea Seehorn to the show as Kim Wexler is just about here.

In a post on Twitter (see below), the official account for the series shared a poster for the episode with both the title and also a billboard for Palm Coast Sprinkler — “Watering your world since 1978.” Does anyone else find it funny that Kim’s new place of employment is marginally summer to the car wash Walter White worked at in Breaking Bad? Anyhow, we caught wind of her new job last week as Gene Takovic placed a phone call; however, the series did not give us what was on the other line.

For now, there is no guarantee that Kim is still out there, but we tend to think that she, and there may be a pretty good reason why she wants nothing to do with Jimmy at this point. She may have moved forward in life, and recognizes (even if she hates it) that she and Jimmy are bad for each other. They thrive off of chaos and they enable each other in a way that few others did.

Just prepare yourself to get emotional tonight, and for there to be at least a few jaw-droppers from start to finish. That is just woven into the DNA of the series at this point.

