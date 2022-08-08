Is Thandie Newton leaving Westworld following the events of tonight’s season 4 episode 7? There is no denying that things look bad for Maeve. Really bad. William shot her it’s hard to imagine her coming back from that.

Then again, didn’t we also see Maeve buried out in the desert? Hasn’t this character come back from so many things before? While the situation is in fact dire and this particular Maeve could be gone, we don’t think you can rule out anything with this show.

First, ask yourselves the following question: Would Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy really want to write out Newton from their show? She is too phenomenal an actress for us to even imagine it. Instead, we think these two love to challenge themselves and also the performers, and work to redefine them in slightly different ways.

As we enter the season 4 finale, it does seem like we are seeing a very different and rather harrowing world. This is one where William seems to be allowing chaos and it raises questions as to whether things can be start anew all over again. With the tower gone, it seems like a re-programming is not going to be easy to do.

We don’t want to make any big assumptions about the version of Maeve that got shot tonight, but we will say this: Unless we hear from one of the showrunners or Newton herself to say that she is leaving the show, we tend to think there’s still a role to play here. The question mostly because what that role could be and how in the world the story will end if we get a season 5.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Westworld, including more on Hale and her future

Do you really think that Thandie Newton is leaving Westworld after tonight’s episode?

How do you think the character could resurface from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







