Westworld season 4 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: End of this world?

Next week on Westworld season 4 episode 8, you’re going to end up seeing the epic finale. For now, we imagine it’s the end of the story … or at least this story. There’s still a chance of a season 5, but we imagine that it could look and feel different. After all, almost everything feels different with this show every time that it comes back.

So what can we expect over the course of this big episode? Well, we have a good feeling that the state of this world — hosts, parasites, or humans — could potentially fall apart. This season has been all about creation and destruction, and this is going to be the epitome of this all over again. The destruction was ever-present in episode 7, as we saw Maeve’s confession that there was “no saving” the world that Hale had created. Yet, there was still “hope for the next one.”

Shortly after William destroyed both Hale and Maeve, it was clear that everything would be rest and yet, there were even bigger surprises still to come. With the latest version of Bernard gone, as well, William has this version of the world at his fingertips. Christina no longer has the control that she did, either, but is there a way that she can get it back? That reveal that she’s not entirely “real” does also come with its fair share of questions.

Through all of the chaos and the violence at the moment in Westworld, it feels like one thing is especially important: Control. This is what everyone is fighting for, albeit for entirely different reasons. Who will have it at the end of the season, and how are all of these loose ends going to be tied up? Consider these two separate mysteries for now as the tower itself starts to crumble.

