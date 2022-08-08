Euphoria season 3 premiere date: How the cast plays a role

Euphoria season 3 is already one of the most-anticipated shows on HBO moving forward, even though it is a LONG ways away.

How long are we talking here? Well, let’s just say that we’d be shocked if there is a lot of news over the next twelve months or so. There are so many reasons why we could be waiting a long time for a premiere date, and a lot of it could involve just how much everyone involved has going on.

Here’s a way to look at it — the whole cast has a number of other projects, including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Meanwhile, creator Sam Levinson has another project coming to HBO in The Idol, Everyone is busy, and due to the singular vision at the heart of Euphoria in Levinson, it takes a lot of time to get some of these episodes together. Once the story is done and the scripts are together, you then have to make sure the cast is 100% available and ready to go.

It goes without saying that Euphoria will be top priority for a lot of the actors involved, and they would schedule other projects around it. Yet, we do think the producers and HBO want it to be flexible so that they can also do other things. This is a factor in why it will take a long time for season 3 to air, and we don’t want to pretend otherwise.

For the time being, HBO seems content with the fact that season 3 won’t be on the air in the first half of 2023; there is almost no scuttlebutt suggesting that it will. More than likely, the show’s at least a year away from airing and it could be longer, depending on when production starts and then also how long it takes to edit things together after the fact.

What do you think we’re going to see in regards to a Euphoria season 3 premiere date over at HBO?

