Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9: Last before finale

Next week on Hulu, you are going to be seeing Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9 — an important one for many reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that this is the final episode before you get around to the emotional finale. Whether it be in this episode or after the one after the fact, we’re going to learn about the killer. One question is obviously who the killer is, but another is how they will be revealed. There are so many different suspects right now and things are only going to get crazier from here on out.

Below, you can check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Closing in on the killer, Mabel takes her investigative talents into the ring. Oliver and Charles duke it out over a birdcage only to end up confronting their deepest paternal struggles.

What is rather interesting here is that Oliver and Charles battling it out may actually be what brings the two closer to answers. Who knew that the darn birdcage was going to become a big part of the story again?

Also, do these “paternal struggles” hint that there’s still a role to play in regards to Charles’ father? It’s possible that he is still alive and even if he’s not, that painting has to be circled back to at some point! This season has taken so many detours. Some of them are likely important, whereas others are red herrings.

