Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Do records really matter?

We do not think it will be much of a surprise to anyone out there that we want a Squid Game season 2 premiere date ASAP. Given that the first season was one of the biggest shows of the past decade, there’s a chance that season 2 could hit yet another level.

Does Netflix really care about setting viewership records? How much does it really matter to them in comparison to subscriber numbers? Well, let’s just say that it matters so much that we could see it being a big factor in when they choose to premiere it.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Squid Game video coverage? Then SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We will have more the moment that it premieres.

In some ways, the world of television is about bragging rights for executives. Everyone wants to say that they have the biggest shows, since this may be a way to lure more creators to the platform — they can promise them plenty of eyeballs, creative freedom, and an enormous budget. They can certainly offer them support for offbeat projects, which Squid Game 100% was at the time that it was first conceived. It just so happens here that this offbeat project ended up becoming a runaway smash hit.

We think Netflix knows there’s a really good chance season 2 could smash records at the platform. Season 1 took a little time to pick up steam, and that absolutely will not be a concern here — much of the world will watch and watch immediately. It’s why the streamer will be super-selective in choosing a date. Odds are, they won’t schedule Squid Game against a tentpole movie or anything else that could divide its viewership. This is the sort of show that other ones fear; they will want to schedule around it.

More than likely, we will see season 2 at some point in 2024 — the earlier the better, from our perspective.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Squid Game season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







