The Flash season 9: Who should be the final Big Bad?

With the news out there that The Flash season 9 is going to be the final one at The CW, this absolutely changes our perception of the story. This is especially the case when you consider that there are only 13 more episodes! This means that the writing is going to have to be more focused than ever, and you will also need to figure out a worthy adversary that defines the totality of Barry Allen’s story.

The first thing to note here is that the Reverse-Flash is dead and based on all interviews at the end of season 8, there are no plans to bring that character back to life. We do think the writers are going to move forward, but they could also still look back. It is easy to envision someone like Bloodwork being a part of the new season given that he’s alive and out there, and we could anticipate at least some references to other past foes like The Thinker, Savitar, and Zoom.

Yet, our feeling right now is that Cobalt Blue will be established as the metaphorical final boss here, given that he can serve as the true successor to the Reverse-Flash in terms of the negative speed force. Also, if you get a version of Eddie Thawne to play him, you are adding something more to that family legacy. This is not a foe Barry could predict right away, and that would amplify the stakes even further.

Could there be a few other smaller villains here and there? Sure, and there’s no clear indication what happened to Caitlin in the closing minutes of the finale. Is she going to be the same person Barry remembered? There are a lot of exciting possibilities, but the #1 thing we hope is that the writers are reasonably patient with the rest of the story and don’t try to cram in too much. It’s okay if certain people from the past aren’t in the final season, at least so long as the people in the present are great.

