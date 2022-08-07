Magnum PI star Stephen Hill mourns original TC Roger E. Mosley

Earlier today, the sad news first came in that Roger E. Mosley passed away this weekend at the age of 83. He was a man who appeared on dozens of shows over the years, including many classics from The Love Boat to Sanford and Son to The Rockford Files.

To most TV viewers, though, Mosley will be best remembered for his work as Theodore “TC” Calvin on the original version of Magnum PI, where he appeared in more than 150 episodes. He brought so much passion to this role, presenting a nuanced character who could be a friend, a resource, an inspiration, and so much more to Tom Selleck’s iteration of Thomas Magnum.

As we pointed out in our tribute earlier today, Mosley appeared in the Magnum PI reboot earlier in its run for a couple of episodes as John Booky. In doing so, he had an opportunity to spend a little bit of time with the actor who plays the new TC in Stephen Hill. We know how much Hill revered Mosley, and it was no surprise to see a powerful tribute to him today. Just take a look at some of what he had to say on Instagram:

Rest In Power to the King, Father, Husband, Friend, Trailblazer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerhouse Talent, and Mentor Roger E. Mosley. We have all been honored by the example of your life.

We posted the picture earlier of Hill and Mosley together, but it continues to bring a smile to our face.

Meanwhile, the show’s official writers’ room also posted a message of their own on Twitter commemorating Roger for his work:

R.I.P Roger Mosley. It was a pleasure and an honor to have this man back on the island. He was funny, entertaining, friendly and passionate. He was also incredibly supportive of the relaunch. Roger brought show much to the role of “Bookie”. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with Roger’s family.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mosley’s family and friends during this difficult time. As we said earlier, we would expect Magnum PI season 5 to pay tribute to the actor in some form when it premieres on NBC in 2023. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Hill (@stephenhillacts)

