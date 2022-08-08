In the Dark season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Time ticks away

Next week is going to bring In the Dark season 4 episode 10 to Netflix and with that, further reminders that Murphy, Josh, and other characters may not have a whole lot of time to escape their problems or resolve anything. Given that there are only four episodes remaining in the entire series, we don’t think it will be much of a shock that things are going to be intense moving forward. They have to be in order for the story to work and the payoff to be meaningful.

Before we dive too much further here, let’s just go ahead and share more of what The CW says is coming up ahead. Take a look at the full In the Dark season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

DOUBLE AGENT – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Darnell (Keston John) come face to face with the source of their problems and Max (Casey Deidrick) and Gene (Matt Murray) get pulled into the mess. As his condition worsens, Josh’s (Theodore Bhat) bad blood with Murphy gets the best of him. Joey Klein directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#409). Original airdate 08/15/2022.

Even if Josh is currently in rough shape, we don’t exactly think that the story for him and Murphy will be tied together within this episode. It feels more like this could carry into the finale and he could get increasingly desperate. If he starts to think that he’s running out of time to act, that’s going to give him all the more incentive to 1) do something and 2) do something fast.

