Grey’s Anatomy season 19: How will the show write out Meredith?

If you missed the news from this past week, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is going to feature far less Ellen Pompeo than any season we’ve ever had. As a matter of fact, she is slated to appear in just eight episodes.

How in the world is that going to work? There are a lot of questions out there and for us personally, we’re curious about whether these episodes will be all at once (similar to what we got for Mark Harmon on NCIS season 19) or spread over the course of the season. Beyond just that, we also wonder just how the writers are going to pull this off.

After all, when you consider where things could be for Meredith at the start of season 19, she is arguably in the most stable position she’s been in quite some time at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Rather than take off to Minnesota as she previously hoped, Bailey’s departure has left her running the program. She will be helping some of the doctors, and it’s a chance to see a full-circle moment for the character based on where she was back in season 1.

Here is our theory on all of this at the moment. At some point, Chandra Wilson’s character will come back to the hospital and at that point, Meredith will be fine to hand the program back off and then go off to Minnesota for a time. Maybe she will come back eventually, but the cameras may not focus on her all that much in the interim. It’s going to be weird not seeing her, but we tend to imagine that the writers would not have Meredith exit in anything less than a happy way. She means WAY too much to so many people out there, and we also can’t imagine her still being at the Grey Sloan and the producers just not showing her on-screen.

