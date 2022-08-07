The Boys season 4 premiere date: How Amazon can make push

The Boys season 4 is going to be hotly anticipated for a long time. It has to be when you consider how far away we are from it! New episodes are not currently set to premiere for at least the next year, unless of course the producers find a way to make filming and post-production take significantly less time.

So while we do ponder over possible premiere dates that make sense, there is one idea that is circling around in our head … and it’s definitely something that the streaming service could consider.

Be sure to check out our The Boys season 3 finale review right now!

If there’s one thing that we all know at the moment about Amazon Prime, it’s that these people have money — plenty of it. They also have no problem spending it for however they see fit when it comes to a marketing perspective.

With this in mind, consider a mid-February 2024 launch for season 4 coupled with an ad campaign during the Super Bowl — basically, the #1 place where there would be an audience of people eager to check out a show like this that is off-the-wall and crazy. While it’s possible that Amazon could premiere it a little earlier (such as late 2023 or January 2024), it may be worth it to them to wait just to give the cast and crew this further push. It may be crazy to think about when you consider the show’s popularity / abundance of memes, but there are still a lot of people who don’t know much about The Boys season 4 as of yet.

