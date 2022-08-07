The Crown season 5 premiere date: Why no update from Netflix?

We’re now firmly into the month of August and yet still, we’re sitting around waiting for more news on The Crown season 5. Will we be getting premiere date news in the near future?

If you did not know, it was announced all the way back in 2021 that the show, now featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, would be premiering in November 2022. Since that time, they haven’t shared a whole lot else.

Why the secrecy? We just think that if you’re Netflix, you recognize that there is no real reason to hurry things along here. This show is going to be enormously successful, just as you would expect for it to be. This has been one of the streaming service’s biggest hits over the years, which is impressive when you consider the fact that there have been these long breaks designed so that executive producer Peter Morgan can bring in a new cast for older versions of these characters.

If we had to wager a guess, at some point over the next month we’ll get at least some sort of longer trailer with a few different bits and pieces of information. You can get in here more reminders of what the next chapter of the show will look like, and also what major events will be presented. We know that there will be tragedy coming for the Royal Family, and also a recognition that all parties will need to adapt. This is a part of the inevitability that comes with being a powerful group stuck in traditions amidst a rise of global technology.

No matter how events are presented, you can count on The Crown to be visually stunning and worthy of some pretty deep discussions.

