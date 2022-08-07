Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/7?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we actually going to keep up the trend of having another installment on the air?

Of course, there are a number of ideas and topics that could be discussed by Oliver on the late-night show, but the first order of business is (of course) whether or not we’re actually going to see more in a matter of hours. Here is where we come in with the good news: John is on once again! After a hiatus for a few weeks, we are in the midst of a run of multiple new installments in a row, and the one tonight begins at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time. (Another big surprise: Multiple episodes in a row starting at a normal time.)

After last week’s deep-dive into the world of inflation, don’t be shocked if we see something tonight that ventures a little bit further off the beaten path. While this show does tend to take on a lot of topical segments, there is also an effort to ensure it hits a few things you’re not actively thinking about … but you should be.

On more of a comedic note, we hope that the series is getting ready to bring back its obnoxious/hilarious bit about pumpkin spiced lattes at some point in the near future. Just like the shouting, over-the-top segment that they do about Peeps, it’s a little bit of a tradition. The same goes for the producers skewering a bunch of local news anchors who are having way too much fun about one particular topic. Getting featured on Last Week Tonight with some of this stuff should be considered in some ways a badge of honor.

