Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Pope in solitary

As we set ourselves up here for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11 on TNT next week, it’s also clear we are approaching the endgame. There are only three episodes left and within those, there is SO much content to establish. Take, for starters, whether or not Pope will find a way out of prison, or if his brothers and J will find a way to bust him out.

If the latter happens, this absolutely does create an entirely new problem for everyone to dive into. The Cody Boys would have to leave Oceanside, as they’d be wanted men for the rest of their lives. Craig has a chance to start anew in Texas, where we suppose Deran could find a way to pursue some happiness elsewhere. J will probably be the most reluctant to do this, and that’s because he’s already established such a business empire in the community. He wouldn’t want to upend that, and he’s also incredibly arrogant. He’s the sort of guy who would inevitably think that he shouldn’t have to make any big changes and that things are going to work out exactly as he’d intend.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the full Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11 synopsis:

Pope goes to solitary confinement; Deran gets a visit from an old friend.

Whatever transpires here, it is almost sure to carry over to the remaining two episodes. Prepare accordingly!

