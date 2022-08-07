COBRA season 2 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: It’s far from over…

As we get ourselves prepared for COBRA season 2 episode 6, of course we imagine there’s going to be an escalation. How can there not be? We’re talking about the finale!

What’s going to be tough for the team here is pretty simple; after everything that happened in Kent, they would probably want a moment or two in order to properly breathe. That’s not going to happen. Instead, another problem is going to emerge and this one, to the surprise of nobody, is going to test them once again in some pretty shocking ways.

To get some more news all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full COBRA season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Reeling from the events in Kent, the COBRA team are briefed on the nature of a sophisticated malware which has infected the UK’s critical infrastructure.

Is this the end of the series altogether?

The good news we can report is that the season 2 finale is not the end of the series — though we have to wait and see when PBS would debut some new episodes. Sky (who broadcasts the show in the UK) announced earlier this year a new chapter titled COBRA: Rebellion, and that is currently planning to hit the airwaves overseas in 2023. We would imagine it having a first-run there, and then PBS will slot it in wherever it makes the most sense. If you have followed how the network in the US handles things, you’re probably well-aware of how things work.

Even with this news in mind, we do tend to think there will be a reasonable amount of closure within the finale. We don’t foresee the series ending on some sort of big-time cliffhanger.

