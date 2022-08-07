P-Valley season 2 episode 10 (finale) promo: Is Keyshawn gone?

Next week on Starz, the P-Valley season 2 finale is going to be here — is it too much of a cliché to say that nothing will be the same?

As we dive into this episode titled “Mississippi Rule,” we recognize that the community around The Pynk is going to be facing some big decisions. Take, for example, the election itself and all the variables that have been present there throughout the year. Also, some of the betrayals as personal and professional relationships get a little muddled. There’s a large-scale decision that needs to be made here, but it is surrounded by a number of character-based ones, as well.

What are we talking about here? Take, for example, Lil Murda coming to a decision when it comes to how he wants to present himself. Or, learning a little bit more about Keyshawn’s future. She made a decision to say goodbye to The Pynk, but does that mean a goodbye to the show? This is one of those situations where as much as we don’t want the character to go, she deserves to be happy and/or free from Derrick in whatever form that takes. A lot of decisions in this finale will pick up directly where episode 9 leaves off. We’re also curious as to what Mercedes’ arc is going to look like as she takes her future into her own hands more than ever. (You can see glimpses into a lot of this by watching the promo at the bottom of this article.)

This is where, almost regrettably, we remind you that there is no P-Valley season 3 renewal as of yet over at Starz. We’d love to see that happen but at this point, nothing is confirmed and the network is taking their sweet time for whatever reason.

