P-Valley season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: New beginnings?

As we get ourselves prepared for P-Valley season 2 episode 10 on Starz next weekend, one thought enters our mind: How will the story end? It goes without saying that this going to be a big, chaotic, and emotional episode. “Mississippi Rule” has the challenge of not only tying everything together that we have seen so far, but also setting the stage for a season 3. The drama has not been officially renewed as of yet by Starz, but we remain hopeful.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

It’s hard to put down just one expectation we’ve got for this episode, other than that we’d like to see characters like Mercedes and Keyshawn find some peace. We know that happiness can be short-lived and it is not always guaranteed; yet, wouldn’t it be nice for these women to not have to look over their shoulder all of the time? Is that too much to really ask for. Prepare for some fireworks; also, don’t be surprised if there is at least some sort of cliffhanger / tease for what lies ahead.

Here is what the P-Valley season 2 episode 10 synopsis has to say about what’s ahead:

It’s the big finale, y’all. New beginnings and endings abound in Chucalissa.

Yes, it’s absolutely true that this gives almost nothing away and it’s a little bit frustrating for that very reason. However, the idea of “new beginnings” at least signals a tease for what the future could hold — it could absolutely for Keyshawn. Maybe it won’t be some sort of big-time cliffhanger that leaves your jaw on the floor, but it could at least get your gears turning. That’s enough sometimes! So long as we get a jam-packed story that resolves at least a lot of the big threads from season 2, we will be happy when the dust finally settles.

Related – Get some additional updates all about P-Valley, including whether a season 3 renewal will be coming soon

Do you think we’re going to see a P-Valley season 3 renewal before the season 2 finale airs?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come around — that is the #1 way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







