Grantchester season 7 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: It’s not over…

Next week on PBS, you’re going to have a chance to see the Grantchester season 7 finale — and yes, you should know in advance that this is absolutely going to be dramatic.

By and large, you can consider the British import a series where there’s a new mystery every week, and most of them are entirely disconnected from what you have seen before. However, this is not going to be the case here. Over the course of the big finale, you are going to dive into a case tied very much into what we saw a few episodes ago — another homeless man is dead and, all of a sudden, Geordie and Will have to confront the fact that they accused the wrong man. Unless this is a copycat killer on the loose, this is a very big issue and something rather emotional that they need to confront.

For a few more details on what to expect here, go ahead and see the full Grantchester season 7 episode 6 synopsis:

Another homeless man is found dead and killed in the same manner as the previous victims. Geordie and Will realize that they may have sent the wrong man to prison, and the real killer may still be at large.

As heartbreaking as it may be to see Geordie and Will make such a mistake, in some sense you can argue it’s important that they did. After all, this serves as a pretty important reminder that they are not perfect, and we think that a lot of crime shows surround their main characters in heavy armor. They act as though they are completely incapable of making any mistakes, and that’s a pretty darn terrible thing to think about. No one is of course perfect, and we enjoy seeing all sides of a case examined … including a part where characters have to right some of their past wrongs. We’ll see what happens here, and hopefully, it leads to a season 8!

