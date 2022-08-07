Evil season 3 episode 9: The tragedy of Monsignor Korecki

Evil season 3 episode 9 could be one that sticks with people for a pretty long time, mostly because of the central tragedy. Monsignor Korecki was a mentor figure to David, and also someone who had a heartbreaking secret — unfortunately, it’s one we found about mere moments before his death in this episode.

As it turns out, he was in love with Father Ignatius — but, unfortunately, the nature of his career prevented that information from ever getting out. This expression was him trying to free his soul before he passed, and we wonder if all of this does give David even more resolve to go after Leland. Korecki’s death was a heroic one in the sense that Leland was going after Grace, but the Monsignor stepped in and the struggle ensued.

This episode, titled “The Demon of Money,” was really a long time coming. It has been no secret for a while that Michael Emerson’s character is bad news, just as many characters he has played over the years are. However, Kristen and David did not move as quickly upon him as they should have, and it lands the two in this particular situation now. The stakes are certainly raised now entering the finale, but we don’t want to lose sight of everything that happened here, either. The show has been building towards something big for a while and yet, they still managed to surprise us.

Now, of course the hard thing to accept is knowing that there is one one episode left and then a long hiatus — is Leland going to make it out of that finale alive? We understand you not wanting to write Emerson out, but it feels like everyone will be after him at this point.

