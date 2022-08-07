Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know that there is SO much to look forward to when it comes to the show’s future, but how much? What has to be considered center stage at the moment? Of course, we have a number of things to get into here.

The first order of business, though, is sharing some of the bad news that unfortunately, the hiatus continues … and it will continue for a good while still. there is no new episode tonight and at the moment, the plan is for the Kevin Costner show to be back on the air on Sunday, November 13. It would be great to have some more footage soon, so when can you expect that?

Want to ensure you don’t miss any Yellowstone coverage once the show premieres in video form? Then we suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now!

Ultimately, we don’t think we’re going to be stuck waiting some extremely long period of time, and we very much consider that to be good news. Think about the story the Paramount Network has of doing marathons, and you will probably remember pretty quickly that they tend to do these around major holidays. With that in mind, it is fair to have the expectation that another one is going to be coming on Labor Day Weekend and with that in mind, a new marathon could easily come around that point. This would be a way for the network to debut a new promo with some legitimate footage as to what’s coming and rest assured, we’d be very much excited to get that.

We expect a full season 5 trailer, whenever it is released, to give away more than the season 4 one did. In this instance, there is no major cliffhanger that anyone has to protect and we’re pretty grateful over that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around — there are other updates on the way you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







