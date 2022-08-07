Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be diving back into the crazy world of Archie, Betty, and the rest of the gang?

We certainly know that there’s a lot of interesting stuff coming but, unfortunately, you won’t be seeing it tonight. Last week was the huge season 6 finale and with that in mind, we are now embarking on what is going to be a long and particularly painful hiatus. The series is not currently poised to return until we get around to the new year, and there is no firm premiere date beyond just that.

When do we want to see the show back on the air? Hopefully in January, since that makes the wait a little bit less painful … but still frustrating nonetheless. A more firm premiere date could be announced at some point this fall, or at least that’s what we hope.

So is there anything major we can say about the new season at the moment? Odds are, it’s going to pick up not to far from where season 6 ended, and with that super-unique twist that not only puts all of the main characters back in high school, but also back in time. The show could be starting with, ironically, something closer to the original comics than we’ve ever seen on this show. This is a cool way to pay homage to the decades’ worth of material that is out there. Beyond just that, it’s also a great way to give these characters a challenge like no other. Is there any way that some of them could find their way out of this and back to their “normal” lives? It is a fun thing to think about; that much we know for sure.

