Criminal Minds season 16: Ready for the start of filming?

Are you ready for Criminal Minds season 16 to start up production? We are literally just days away now! The long-awaited revival is going to stream on Paramount+, and there is so much good stuff to look forward to. Odds are, you will get some classic crime-fighting nostalgia mixed in with a few new wrinkles, as well.

In case you need confirmation that filming does, in fact, start on Monday, Paget Brewster confirmed as much in an interview with Looper. This is one where she noted the story is “really good” and that she hopes Matthew Gray Gubler at some point comes back, despite him currently not being a part of the new season.

What we know about season 16 is that most of the BAU will be back, and Prentiss will be doing her best to run the ship. However, because the FBI apparently can’t get out of its own way, there will be some inter-departmental strife and a new boss will have some questions about how Brewster’s character chooses to run things. There could be conflict there, but we imagine that will spread out through some more cases where the BAU has to take on some threats out in the field. There are ten episodes that constitute the new season, and hopefully, we’re going to get some more seasons after the fact! It was such a long road to get Criminal Minds back on the air and we assume that it will do really well on the surface — it has such a devoted audience all over the world, and that is something we’re sure Paramount covets.

Alas, there is no premiere date yet — personally, we’d like to see it around come early next year.

What are you hoping to see on Criminal Minds season 16 when it premieres?

