The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: All the variables

If you are eager to see The Wheel of Time season 2 get a premiere date in the near future, we tend to think you’re not alone! This show has an incredibly large fanbase, and certainly there is plenty more source material to adapt.

Of course, the challenge right now is just not knowing what Amazon wants to do with the episodes ahead. Filming for season 2 started last year, so there’s already a ton of material in the can. We’ve already seen a look behind the scenes at the story to come, but we’re probably still months away from the actual premiere. November or December could be the earliest we see it, but we could be waiting until we get around to 2023. Remember that the streaming service already does have some high-profile projects set for this year, whether it be the big-budget The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or the long-awaited Jack Ryan season 3. There’s also Carnival Row, which has been on hiatus for a long time.

Beyond the release dates for some other shows, there are other variables to consider, including competition from other streamers, the state of post-production, and also filling some voids on the schedule. Amazon wants this show to be hugely successful, and placing shows in certain dates is more complicated than it seems.

No matter when The Wheel of Time comes back, we’ll probably get a premiere date a couple of months in advance and then a trailer to go along with it. Since the show has already been renewed for a third season, at least that takes some of the pressure off! You can simply kick back and wait to see whatever gets released, and that’s before you even get into some of the new episodes themselves.

