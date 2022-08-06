Only Murders in the Building season 3 spoilers: Who will return?

Even though season 2 is still airing at Hulu, you should go ahead and know this: Only Murders in the Building season 3 is in the works! It was renewed a little while back, and we’ve also learned now that the writers are already at work on what lies ahead.

In a new interview with Deadline as a part of a larger panel discussion, showrunner John Hoffman revealed that the writers’ room has been open for a few weeks now, so everyone is looking forward to telling some more twisted (and funny) stories. Also, there’s a real hope to get some familiar faces back.

Have you seen our new Only Murders in the Building theory discussion? If not, check that out below! After you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates, including episode reviews.

During this panel, Hoffman referenced two recurring cast members in Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch, who have done so much already as the adversarial Teddy Dimas and Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki:

I’m so thrilled to see Nathan and Jane here today because there’s something so magical about when when we have people within our building and within our sphere in our world that sort of come and just elevate everything beyond and keep big swings very grounded the way artists like they can do like no other. I have no interest in leaving anyone behind in Season 3 if anyone’s available.

Of course, this is also based on whether Teddy and Sazz survive season 2, or aren’t arrested for murder. Can you really rule anyone out as a possible victim or a suspect? We do love both characters; they fit into the overall ensemble so well and have brought a lot to the table so far.

The next new Only Murders in the Building episode airs Monday night on Hulu. For more on that, visit the link here.

What do you most want to see on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, of course you should stick around for some other discussion. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







