Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7: Who is Glitter Guy?

This week’s Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7 did a great job of delivering a great story … but not so much answers.

Here is the big takeaway that we have right now: The person doused in glitter (the Glitter Guy, if you will) definitely seems to be the primary perpetrator right now. They’re either the killer or they are linked to them in some extreme way. They have a locker at Coney Island, and Mabel, with the help of Theo of all people, was able to get her purse back from them.

However, the matchbook is gone. Clearly, Glitter Guy is covering their tracks and doing what they can to ensure that nobody can test their blood or fingerprints. They also went at Mabel first on the subway, so what Selena Gomez’s character did was self-defense. At the end of the episode, it was made clear that their next target may be Lucy, and there’s a sudden blackout across the city. That cannot be good.

What makes this season so different than season 1, at least for now, is that a lot of it is taking place over an even shorter period of time. Also, it feels like the list of suspects is a little more ambiguous right now. Glitter Guy may not even be a guy! This episode was more about Mabel accessing her own memories than giving us a ton of clues — we know she didn’t kill Bunny, but we never thought she did. At least Charles and Oliver have handed over the knife for testing, which could be the thing that clears their name in the murder!

Who do you think Glitter Guy is on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

