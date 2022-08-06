Call the Midwife season 12: How many more seasons are planned?

We know that there is a Call the Midwife season 12 coming on BBC One, with the kick-off being a Christmas Special as per usual.

For the sake of the rest of this article, though, we want to look ahead with the following question in mind: How many more seasons could there be? The landmark drama has already been renewed for a season 13, but there could be more beyond that. Season 12 is set in 1968, while season 13 will move further into 1969. This sets the stage for the 70’s, and this is a period of time writer Heidi Thomas could be interested in exploring a little bit further.

For some more thoughts on that, just take a look at what Thomas had to say recently on the subject to the Radio Times:

“I think in principle, it could go into the 1970s … The order of nuns on whom the Nonnatus nuns are based stay in the East End until 1976, but I think more importantly than that single historic fact is that of women’s lives and the lives of the working classes as well, because increasingly over the years we’ve written about them, which I think also brings in a fresh dynamic which is always changing.

“There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going. The proviso I would give is that at the moment we’re only commissioned for series 12, which we’re halfway through filming, and series 13, which we will make next year.”

If the show did keep going until 1976, that would put Call the Midwife on the air until season 20. Would that be amazing? Absolutely, but we’re not going to sit here and pretend like that is some easy feat to accomplish. Shows tend to get expensive as they get deeper into their runs, but the thing that Call the Midwife has going for it is that it’s an institution. Viewers take comfort in it week in and week out, so it definitely does feel like there are plenty more stories to tell.

