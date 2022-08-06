Yellowstone season 6 renewal: A great time to announce it

We know that Yellowstone season 5 has yet to even premiere, but do you think that is stopping us from talking season 6? Here’s a clue: It is not.

It is worth noting that, at least for now, nothing has been announced in regards to another season. That isn’t TOO surprising, mostly in that we did not get firm news on a season 5 until a little earlier this year. The Paramount Network can be a little inconsistent on when they time out some of these renewals, so it is somewhat hard to say as to when they will give more episodes a green light. We just assume that on their end, renewing the Kevin Costner series is a no-brainer. It is the biggest show in the history of the network, and is currently the biggest show on cable TV period. There is a reason why there is a second prequel coming in 1932, and there is also the long-discussed 6666 spin-off show presumably in the works.

If you missed the news earlier this year, Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the longest chapter of the show to date with 14 episodes. These will be split into halves, with the first part coming on November 13. If we had it our way, we’d say that a season 6 renewal should be announced during the hiatus following episode 7. That gives us something to look forward to beyond just the second half of this current season, and also gives the team time to prepare.

If there is one thing that could hold a season 6 back, it is whether Costner or creator Taylor Sheridan are interested in moving on and saying goodbye to Yellowstone with season 5. Since we’ve heard nothing on this subject yet, we tend to think this is not something to worry about. While we do think that this show won’t be on the air forever (or even to a season 10), it probably has at least one more season in the works beyond this current one.

