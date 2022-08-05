Yellowstone season 5: Kevin Costner on the art of the Western

Yellowstone is certainly considered to be one of the greatest Westerns on all of TV, and very much for good reason. We do think there’s a mischaracterization at times of what the genre really is; it’s not just about gun battles, horses, and fist-fights at a saloon. It is about people and the adjustments that they make to a difficult way of life. It is about the sparseness of the wilderness and also an appreciation for some simpler things.

There are of course conflicts, and at times think can get violent; yet, Westerns are dramatic and often funny just as much as they are action-packed. Yellowstone does its very best to roll a lot of different things into one individual package.

If you look to the video below, you can see star Kevin Costner discussing (courtesy of his own Instagram and a recent FYC panel discussion) what makes a good Western, and also why so many fall short. There’s an energy that needs to be encapsulated and a spirit that has to feel celebrated. Viewers are discerning, and they are able to detect a certain level of fakeness. One of the things that makes Yellowstone the great show it is week in and week out is the authenticity. You can see actors working alongside cattle at a real-life ranch; there isn’t a bunch of CGI, and nor is it blatantly obvious that these are people playing pretend.

As we move into season 5, we’re going to see a traditional Western theme take center stage: Characters doing what they can to protect a certain way of life. It is not an easy thing to do, but we know that John Dutton will do his best, even if it means becoming Governor at the expense of some of the life he loves.

Yellowstone returns on November 13 — to get more insight, go ahead and visit the link here.

