House of the Dragon season 2 renewal: How long will HBO wait?

At the moment, we recognize that there is no firm House of the Dragon season 2 renewal over at HBO. However, doesn’t it feel like a foregone conclusion? We have a hard time imagining that this is going to be a one-and-done show, especially when you consider the success of Game of Thrones and the franchise’s overall legacy. We also know that, at the very least, there have already been ideas talked about when it comes to the future.

So when it comes to green-lighting another batch of episodes, it’s probably going to be something you get news on sooner rather than later.

At this point, though, it makes no sense for HBO to announce a renewal before the premiere later this month. Instead, they will probably look at viewership for the first couple of episodes and after that, confirm that more is on the way. We’ve seen them do something similar with past shows, as these viewer metrics look really good in press releases and they love to hype these numbers up.

The biggest reason, beyond PR, to issue a renewal is to ensure that the producers can get to planning season 2 sooner rather than later. There is a major incentive for HBO to work quickly to get season 2 together, especially when you consider the joint streaming service coming between HBO Max and Discovery+ — they will want huge shows to help promote it in the early going, and there are few bigger than House of the Dragon or anything else in the Game of Thrones universe. A season 2 may not be ready next summer when the service could look to launch, but it could be at some point shortly after the fact.

