The Chi season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Relationship concerns?

The Chi season 5 episode 8 is coming to Showtime in just over a week (and less for those who watch on the app) — so who is ready for a few more love stories?

We tend to think that with this upcoming episode is going to take advantage of its Valentine’s Day setting, but that does not guarantee that every single story will be warm and rosy. That’s just not life; for every couple that has a great February 14, there’s another where something goes wrong.

Has Emmett changed? That seems to be one of the questions that is being raised in the promo for what lies ahead, and it comes on the heels of a story involving Kiesha and Tiff that has been going on for a huge chunk of the season. At this point, we’d just like some sort of resolution here. We think anyone is capable of changing, but it does also take a good bit of work. Tiff’s obviously going to have her own opinions of Emmett based on history; that much is inevitably.

Elsewhere in this episode, there’s still a lot going on with Jemma and Jake, and in general we’re just waiting for the shoe to drop on a few surprise developments. We’re at that point in the season now where we are expecting some big event that could upend the South Side entirely. This is a show that does like to slow-play some things and be a little subtle, but that makes some of the big events stand out a little bit more when they actually happen. For now, we’d just advise you to be prepared for just about anything; that’s just the way that this show tends to work.

