Moon Knight season 2: Why hasn’t Disney+ announced renewal?

At the moment, there are certainly a lot of signs that a Moon Knight season 2 is coming. If you missed it, there was a video this week of Oscar Isaac in Cairo! There is a serious amount of evidence that the Marvel series is coming back and yet, Disney+ has yet to say anything.

To put it mildly, this is strange — strange enough, in fact, that we have a ton of questions as to what is going on. Why hasn’t the streaming service announced anything, especially when they had a golden opportunity to do so at San Diego Comic-Con?

If we had to wager a guess, it has a little something to do with wanting to create a big, surprise reveal down the road. They may not see it as necessary for them to announce anything right now, largely because they have SO many plans as-is when it comes to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we tend to think of Moon Knight as canon, it hasn’t directly connected to the MCU so far and may not in season 2. That could give it more flexibility when it comes to a premiere date, and also when Disney wants to announce a renewal.

For now, we’re just happy to still contemplate the idea of it happening. Season 1 was a fantastic origin story of an extremely underrated Marvel character, and it brought forward fantastic mythology and some of the most beautiful sequences we’ve seen in quite some time.

Also, let’s not forget that season 1 ended on what we consider to be a pretty big cliffhanger — after all, we just got a chance to meet another alter ego! (We won’t say too much more if you haven’t had a chance to finish the first season yet.)

What would you want to see in terms of a Moon Knight season 2?

do you think we’re going to get an official green light at some point in the near future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to ensure you don’t miss anything else on the future. (Photo: Disney+.)

