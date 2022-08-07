Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won Veto (Otev), week 5?

Who won the Power of Veto this week in the Big Brother 24 house? We went into this competition with strange expectations. Consider the plan here! Head of Household Michael nominated Monte, Terrance, and Joseph, but the plan was never to take one of them out this week. Seemingly, it was to go after Daniel instead.

Do we think that Michael is 100% sold on that personally? No, but he may not have another choice all things considered. He just isn’t in a spot where a lot of other options are altogether clear. If he makes too drastic a move this week, he could lose trust from the Leftovers and he is unable to be HoH next week. This is a long game and it may be too early to make a bigger strike. Daniel just isn’t a huge threat to Michael since he’s got nobody in the game at the moment.

The problem for Daniel was that he didn’t get drawn for Veto this week; instead, Michael & Brittany squared off against the nominees and Turner & Jasmine. This was a way to almost guarantee the Veto was used; we say this anticipating that Turner & Jasmine would not come close to snagging the Veto.

So what happened?

Michael & Brittany won! This is the fourth Veto for Michael technically this season, and we have to think that people are going to come for him soon with this competition resume. The comp was Otev or at least a variation of it. Brittany got injured during the competition, and a medic is coming to see her. However, we don’t think it is anything too serious.

Michael now has precisely what he wanted coming out of the Veto: Options to choose whatever he wants. That’s a nice thing to have at this point, no?

