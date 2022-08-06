Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Counting the days at Apple

If there’s anything almost all fans of Ted Lasso want more than anything else, it is a season 3 premiere date. We know there’s an extreme demand for a trailer and we absolutely get that, but there are also some people who like to avoid footage and go into a season completely blind. Above all else, we just wanna know when the Jason Sudeikis series is coming back!

We’ve said on a number of occasions that we have to be getting close to some news, unless of course the streaming service is going to come and issue some unfortunate news about a delay. (Let’s not think too much about that!) It is increasingly unlikely that we’re going to be getting new episodes this month or September, so right now, we are targeting October as the time period that makes the most fundamental sense, especially if Apple TV+ wants to air an episode a week and have no hiatuses in the middle of the season.

Three dates immediately pop into our head: October 7, October 12, and October 14. It may seem a little strange to mention Wednesday the 12th in here, just because Apple tends to release their shows on Fridays. Yet, they may have to get a little creative to get a lot of their episodes out there before the end of the year. The 7th is the last day that the show can premiere and also be done before Christmas — unless, of course, they give you more than one episode a week.

An interesting strategy for Apple would be to premiere on October 12, airing again on the 14th, and then going every Friday from here on out. That would also get the show done before Christmas — though we’re saying this as though we know for sure that this is a big priority for the streaming service. The most important thing for them is mostly that they give Ted Lasso a chance to perfect the stories behind the scenes, and also that they give it all the necessary promotion.

No matter what, we’re still thinking that the show will be back in the fall. Unless something else is announced, we’ll keep that projection in our head.

